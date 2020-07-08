All apartments in Austell
5030 Deer Brook Trl.
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

5030 Deer Brook Trl

5030 Deer Brook Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Deer Brook Trail, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have any available units?
5030 Deer Brook Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have?
Some of 5030 Deer Brook Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Deer Brook Trl currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Deer Brook Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Deer Brook Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 Deer Brook Trl is pet friendly.
Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl offer parking?
No, 5030 Deer Brook Trl does not offer parking.
Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Deer Brook Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have a pool?
No, 5030 Deer Brook Trl does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have accessible units?
No, 5030 Deer Brook Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 Deer Brook Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 Deer Brook Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5030 Deer Brook Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

