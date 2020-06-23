All apartments in Austell
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4010 Brookfield Way

4010 Brookfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Brookfield Way, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Brookfield Way have any available units?
4010 Brookfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
How much is rent in Austell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Brookfield Way have?
Some of 4010 Brookfield Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Brookfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Brookfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Brookfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Brookfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Brookfield Way offer parking?
No, 4010 Brookfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Brookfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Brookfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Brookfield Way have a pool?
No, 4010 Brookfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Brookfield Way have accessible units?
No, 4010 Brookfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Brookfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Brookfield Way has units with dishwashers.
