3345 Slate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Ready Now! Landscaping included! Spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen has new refrigerator and stained cabinets. Breakfast area overlooks private back yard. Large deck with stairs to nice level lot. Plenty of space awaits you.