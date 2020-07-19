All apartments in Austell
3345 Slate Drive

Location

3345 Slate Drive, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready Now! Landscaping included! Spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen has new refrigerator and stained cabinets. Breakfast area overlooks private back yard. Large deck with stairs to nice level lot. Plenty of space awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 Slate Drive have any available units?
3345 Slate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 3345 Slate Drive have?
Some of 3345 Slate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 Slate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Slate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Slate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3345 Slate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 3345 Slate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3345 Slate Drive offers parking.
Does 3345 Slate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 Slate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Slate Drive have a pool?
No, 3345 Slate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3345 Slate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3345 Slate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Slate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 Slate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 Slate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3345 Slate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
