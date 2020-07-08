All apartments in Austell
Find more places like 2764 WHITEWATER Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austell, GA
/
2764 WHITEWATER Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

2764 WHITEWATER Court

2764 Whitewater Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2764 Whitewater Court, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit is completely remodeled and available immediately -- never been lived in since remodeled. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, beautiful kitchen, washer dryer, one car garage. Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have any available units?
2764 WHITEWATER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have?
Some of 2764 WHITEWATER Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2764 WHITEWATER Court currently offering any rent specials?
2764 WHITEWATER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 WHITEWATER Court pet-friendly?
No, 2764 WHITEWATER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court offer parking?
Yes, 2764 WHITEWATER Court offers parking.
Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2764 WHITEWATER Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have a pool?
No, 2764 WHITEWATER Court does not have a pool.
Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have accessible units?
No, 2764 WHITEWATER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2764 WHITEWATER Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 WHITEWATER Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2764 WHITEWATER Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Dog Friendly Apartments
Austell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College