2714 Greystone Court

This is a fully Renovated Townhome in the heart of Austell. This Townhome has been completely renovated top to bottom... New Roof, New HVAC, All New plumbing, and Electricity. The main level has an open concept with a half bath, Breakfast bar, beautiful white Kitchen Cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs this townhome has 2 oversized masters both with beautifully renovated bathrooms. Home sits in quiet cul-de-sac with neighborhood community pool within walking distance!! Close to shopping area, hospital and a quick drive to downtown Atlanta.