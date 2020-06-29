All apartments in Austell
Austell, GA
2714 Greystone Court
2714 Greystone Court

2714 Graystone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Graystone Ct, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
This is a fully Renovated Townhome in the heart of Austell. This Townhome has been completely renovated top to bottom... New Roof, New HVAC, All New plumbing, and Electricity. The main level has an open concept with a half bath, Breakfast bar, beautiful white Kitchen Cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs this townhome has 2 oversized masters both with beautifully renovated bathrooms. Home sits in quiet cul-de-sac with neighborhood community pool within walking distance!! Close to shopping area, hospital and a quick drive to downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Greystone Court have any available units?
2714 Greystone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2714 Greystone Court have?
Some of 2714 Greystone Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Greystone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Greystone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Greystone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Greystone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 2714 Greystone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Greystone Court offers parking.
Does 2714 Greystone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Greystone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Greystone Court have a pool?
Yes, 2714 Greystone Court has a pool.
Does 2714 Greystone Court have accessible units?
No, 2714 Greystone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Greystone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Greystone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Greystone Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2714 Greystone Court has units with air conditioning.
