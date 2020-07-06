All apartments in Austell
Find more places like 1007 Maxham Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austell, GA
/
1007 Maxham Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:39 AM

1007 Maxham Rd

1007 Maxham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1007 Maxham Road, Austell, GA 30168

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with new Pergo type flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans and a brand new 2nd bathroom. Close to shopping and entertainment in both Austell and Marietta. Fenced back yard and lots of covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Maxham Rd have any available units?
1007 Maxham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 1007 Maxham Rd have?
Some of 1007 Maxham Rd's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Maxham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Maxham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Maxham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Maxham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 1007 Maxham Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Maxham Rd offers parking.
Does 1007 Maxham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Maxham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Maxham Rd have a pool?
No, 1007 Maxham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Maxham Rd have accessible units?
No, 1007 Maxham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Maxham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Maxham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Maxham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Maxham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Dog Friendly Apartments
Austell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College