Cute remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with new Pergo type flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans and a brand new 2nd bathroom. Close to shopping and entertainment in both Austell and Marietta. Fenced back yard and lots of covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Maxham Rd have any available units?
1007 Maxham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 1007 Maxham Rd have?
Some of 1007 Maxham Rd's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Maxham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Maxham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.