1007 Maxham Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with new Pergo type flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans and a brand new 2nd bathroom. Close to shopping and entertainment in both Austell and Marietta. Fenced back yard and lots of covered parking.