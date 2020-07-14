All apartments in Augusta
Wheeler Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Wheeler Woods

4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd · (706) 445-3633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
West Augusta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4012-A · Avail. Aug 19

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit 4017-A · Avail. Aug 14

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1122 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wheeler Woods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments!

Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.

Wheeler Woods Apartments is located just off Wheeler Road, and the August Exchange and Fort Gordon are just minutes away! With excellent access to major highways such as I-20 and I-520, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes! Apartment living has never been so convenient!

Wheeler Woods is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Lake Forest Hills Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.

Wheeler Woods Apartments is a pet-friendly community. Come home to Wheeler Woods Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: 60lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wheeler Woods have any available units?
Wheeler Woods has 2 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Wheeler Woods have?
Some of Wheeler Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wheeler Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Wheeler Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wheeler Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Wheeler Woods is pet friendly.
Does Wheeler Woods offer parking?
Yes, Wheeler Woods offers parking.
Does Wheeler Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wheeler Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wheeler Woods have a pool?
No, Wheeler Woods does not have a pool.
Does Wheeler Woods have accessible units?
No, Wheeler Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Wheeler Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wheeler Woods has units with dishwashers.
