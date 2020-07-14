Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments!



Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.



Wheeler Woods Apartments is located just off Wheeler Road, and the August Exchange and Fort Gordon are just minutes away! With excellent access to major highways such as I-20 and I-520, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes! Apartment living has never been so convenient!



Wheeler Woods is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Lake Forest Hills Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.



Wheeler Woods Apartments is a pet-friendly community. Come home to Wheeler Woods Apartments today!