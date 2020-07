Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park internet access

Welcome to Vintage Creek Apartments in the western region of Augusta, Georgia! Our apartments are located close to much of Augustas prime shopping and restaurants. Were also just a quick drive to Fort Gordon. With easy access to I-520, our location provides quick transport throughout the Augusta area.



Our apartment community is near a number of recreational options, including Forest Hills Golf Course, Augusta Municipal Golf Course, and Augusta National Golf Club. Vintage Creek Apartments is also conveniently located near Augusta State University.



We are confident that you will love Vintage Creeks perfect balance of quiet, peaceful living and a convenient location. Check out our floorplans to see all we have to offer!