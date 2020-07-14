The Residence at Riverwatch

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard dog park game room hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access media room pool table

Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments!



At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked. This community will also feature resort-style amenities that will allow you to relax, unwind, and enjoy your lifestyle. Located on the Riverwatch Parkway, conveniently located to shopping, dining and entertainment, which gives you the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy all that Augusta has to offer!