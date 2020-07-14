All apartments in Augusta
The Residence at Riverwatch

205 River Pl · (706) 731-5950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 River Pl, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 723 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 644 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,470

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residence at Riverwatch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
pool table
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments!

At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked. This community will also feature resort-style amenities that will allow you to relax, unwind, and enjoy your lifestyle. Located on the Riverwatch Parkway, conveniently located to shopping, dining and entertainment, which gives you the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy all that Augusta has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot: Detached Garage: $150.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $150
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residence at Riverwatch have any available units?
The Residence at Riverwatch has 5 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residence at Riverwatch have?
Some of The Residence at Riverwatch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residence at Riverwatch currently offering any rent specials?
The Residence at Riverwatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residence at Riverwatch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residence at Riverwatch is pet friendly.
Does The Residence at Riverwatch offer parking?
Yes, The Residence at Riverwatch offers parking.
Does The Residence at Riverwatch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residence at Riverwatch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residence at Riverwatch have a pool?
Yes, The Residence at Riverwatch has a pool.
Does The Residence at Riverwatch have accessible units?
Yes, The Residence at Riverwatch has accessible units.
Does The Residence at Riverwatch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residence at Riverwatch has units with dishwashers.
