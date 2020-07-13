All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Preserve at Long Point

1256 Longpoint Dr · (706) 748-7386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1256 Longpoint Dr, Augusta, GA 30906
Cross Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1265 · Avail. Jul 28

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Long Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
carport
internet access
Welcome to The Preserve at Longpoint in Augusta, GA! We have a beautiful, quaint apartment community that offers single story living with convenience to large employers such as Plant Vogtle and Fort Gordon. These units offer special features such as vaulted ceilings, upgraded floor coverings and light fixtures, ceiling fans, attic storage, fenced in patio areas and much more! The Preserve at Longpoint is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Gracewood Elementary, Pine Hill Middle and Cross Creek High. The leasing office for The Preserve at Longpoint is located at 1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour of The Preserve at Longpoint today! Pets are allowed except for corporate apartments. No more than 2 pets. $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets. We allow up to 60lbs, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1, $400 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, car port. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Long Point have any available units?
Preserve at Long Point has a unit available for $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Long Point have?
Some of Preserve at Long Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Long Point currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Long Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Long Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Long Point is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Long Point offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Long Point offers parking.
Does Preserve at Long Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Long Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Long Point have a pool?
No, Preserve at Long Point does not have a pool.
Does Preserve at Long Point have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Long Point does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Long Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Long Point has units with dishwashers.
