Preserve at Long Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking carport internet access

Welcome to The Preserve at Longpoint in Augusta, GA! We have a beautiful, quaint apartment community that offers single story living with convenience to large employers such as Plant Vogtle and Fort Gordon. These units offer special features such as vaulted ceilings, upgraded floor coverings and light fixtures, ceiling fans, attic storage, fenced in patio areas and much more! The Preserve at Longpoint is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Gracewood Elementary, Pine Hill Middle and Cross Creek High. The leasing office for The Preserve at Longpoint is located at 1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour of The Preserve at Longpoint today! Pets are allowed except for corporate apartments. No more than 2 pets. $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets. We allow up to 60lbs, no aggressive breeds.