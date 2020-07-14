Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool 24hr maintenance

Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom residences, built with good sense and "Good Cents" are enhanced with plush earth tone carpeting and vinyl accents. Each floor plan offers an abundance of space and access to our community amenities - sparkling swimming pool with large sundeck and our community room. We're close to public transportation too!