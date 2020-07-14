All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Pinewood at National Hills

1075 Bertram Rd · (706) 862-1028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1907 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinewood at National Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom residences, built with good sense and "Good Cents" are enhanced with plush earth tone carpeting and vinyl accents. Each floor plan offers an abundance of space and access to our community amenities - sparkling swimming pool with large sundeck and our community room. We're close to public transportation too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash and Pest Control $8 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pinewood at National Hills have any available units?
Pinewood at National Hills has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinewood at National Hills have?
Some of Pinewood at National Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinewood at National Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Pinewood at National Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinewood at National Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinewood at National Hills is pet friendly.
Does Pinewood at National Hills offer parking?
Yes, Pinewood at National Hills offers parking.
Does Pinewood at National Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinewood at National Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinewood at National Hills have a pool?
Yes, Pinewood at National Hills has a pool.
Does Pinewood at National Hills have accessible units?
No, Pinewood at National Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Pinewood at National Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinewood at National Hills has units with dishwashers.

