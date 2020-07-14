Pinewood at National Hills.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash and Pest Control $8 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.