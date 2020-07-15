Creekside at Augusta West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator patio / balcony microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520. Find yourself minutes away from shopping and dining at AUGUSTA MALL in addition to the main campus of AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Creekside at August West Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Creekside at August West offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



