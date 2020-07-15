All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Creekside at Augusta West

1020 Amli Way · (408) 606-9960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-307 · Avail. Aug 10

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 08-108 · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside at Augusta West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520. Find yourself minutes away from shopping and dining at AUGUSTA MALL in addition to the main campus of AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Creekside at August West Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Creekside at August West offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily affordable rental housing communities. Equal Housing Opportunity. Learn more about our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $375-$525
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 30lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside at Augusta West have any available units?
Creekside at Augusta West has 2 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside at Augusta West have?
Some of Creekside at Augusta West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside at Augusta West currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside at Augusta West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside at Augusta West pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside at Augusta West is pet friendly.
Does Creekside at Augusta West offer parking?
Yes, Creekside at Augusta West offers parking.
Does Creekside at Augusta West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside at Augusta West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside at Augusta West have a pool?
Yes, Creekside at Augusta West has a pool.
Does Creekside at Augusta West have accessible units?
Yes, Creekside at Augusta West has accessible units.
Does Creekside at Augusta West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside at Augusta West has units with dishwashers.
