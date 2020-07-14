All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like Canalside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
Canalside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Canalside

1399 Walton Way · (716) 219-2127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 223 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 331 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canalside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
Upscale apartment living in Augusta, Georgia!! Canalside is located along Augusta’s Historic Canal and directly across Walton Way from the University Hospital and the Medical District.
With 106 luxury apartments, Canalside features one and two bedroom apartment homes offering clean modern features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows for ample natural light, hard wood style floors, spacious closets, and large balconies. Canalside also offers a fully equipped fitness center that is open 24 hours a day, gas grills perfect for barbequing, and an outdoor fire place to relax around with friends.
If you’re looking for a modern, urban apartment home only steps from Downtown, University Hospital, The Medical District and Fort Gordon look no further than Canalside!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canalside have any available units?
Canalside has 3 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Canalside have?
Some of Canalside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canalside currently offering any rent specials?
Canalside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canalside pet-friendly?
Yes, Canalside is pet friendly.
Does Canalside offer parking?
Yes, Canalside offers parking.
Does Canalside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canalside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canalside have a pool?
No, Canalside does not have a pool.
Does Canalside have accessible units?
No, Canalside does not have accessible units.
Does Canalside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canalside has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Canalside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity