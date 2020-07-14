Amenities
Upscale apartment living in Augusta, Georgia!! Canalside is located along Augusta’s Historic Canal and directly across Walton Way from the University Hospital and the Medical District.
With 106 luxury apartments, Canalside features one and two bedroom apartment homes offering clean modern features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows for ample natural light, hard wood style floors, spacious closets, and large balconies. Canalside also offers a fully equipped fitness center that is open 24 hours a day, gas grills perfect for barbequing, and an outdoor fire place to relax around with friends.
If you’re looking for a modern, urban apartment home only steps from Downtown, University Hospital, The Medical District and Fort Gordon look no further than Canalside!