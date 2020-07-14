Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit internet access key fob access lobby

Upscale apartment living in Augusta, Georgia!! Canalside is located along Augusta’s Historic Canal and directly across Walton Way from the University Hospital and the Medical District.

With 106 luxury apartments, Canalside features one and two bedroom apartment homes offering clean modern features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows for ample natural light, hard wood style floors, spacious closets, and large balconies. Canalside also offers a fully equipped fitness center that is open 24 hours a day, gas grills perfect for barbequing, and an outdoor fire place to relax around with friends.

If you’re looking for a modern, urban apartment home only steps from Downtown, University Hospital, The Medical District and Fort Gordon look no further than Canalside!