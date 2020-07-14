Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Avalon Apartments, a modern living community in Augusta, Georgia! Our newly-constructed community is situated in a cozy area in the west part of Augusta next to the major highways for quick transport. We are also within walking distance to Augusta's finest shopping.Avalon is located within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Sue Reynolds Elementary, Langford Middle, and Academy of Richmond County. Visit and see why Avalon is a great place to call home!