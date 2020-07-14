All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Avalon Apartments

3647 Wrightsboro Rd · (762) 583-8869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3647 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9404 · Avail. Jul 17

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome to Avalon Apartments, a modern living community in Augusta, Georgia! Our newly-constructed community is situated in a cozy area in the west part of Augusta next to the major highways for quick transport. We are also within walking distance to Augusta's finest shopping.Avalon is located within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Sue Reynolds Elementary, Langford Middle, and Academy of Richmond County. Visit and see why Avalon is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pets), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avalon Apartments have any available units?
Avalon Apartments has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Apartments have?
Some of Avalon Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Apartments offers parking.
Does Avalon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avalon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Apartments have a pool?
No, Avalon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Avalon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Avalon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Apartments has units with dishwashers.

