Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look. Well appointed kitchens to include microwaves and ice makers, wood look flooring, washer/dryer connections, the list goes on! Located on Boy Scout Road, you can quickly access Washington Road, or the Wheeler Road area in less than 5 minutes. Come and see today how ATC has transformed this community into something new and different in a prime location. Annaberg is located within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include A. Brian Merry Elementary, Tutt Middle and Westside High. The leasing office for Annaberg is located at 4011-D Wheeler Woods Road, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call today to schedule your personal tour of Annaberg Apartments!