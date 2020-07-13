All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Annaberg

2905 Arrowhead Dr · (706) 204-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
West Augusta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E11 · Avail. Sep 15

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B2 · Avail. Aug 25

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1268 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Annaberg.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look. Well appointed kitchens to include microwaves and ice makers, wood look flooring, washer/dryer connections, the list goes on! Located on Boy Scout Road, you can quickly access Washington Road, or the Wheeler Road area in less than 5 minutes. Come and see today how ATC has transformed this community into something new and different in a prime location. Annaberg is located within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include A. Brian Merry Elementary, Tutt Middle and Westside High. The leasing office for Annaberg is located at 4011-D Wheeler Woods Road, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call today to schedule your personal tour of Annaberg Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Annaberg have any available units?
Annaberg has 2 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Annaberg have?
Some of Annaberg's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Annaberg currently offering any rent specials?
Annaberg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Annaberg pet-friendly?
No, Annaberg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does Annaberg offer parking?
Yes, Annaberg offers parking.
Does Annaberg have units with washers and dryers?
No, Annaberg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Annaberg have a pool?
No, Annaberg does not have a pool.
Does Annaberg have accessible units?
No, Annaberg does not have accessible units.
Does Annaberg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Annaberg has units with dishwashers.

