All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 936 Broad St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
936 Broad St
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

936 Broad St

936 Broad Street · (706) 722-4962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 936 Broad St · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished, Utilities & Cable, Rooftop Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta. Perfect for Professionals, Medical College of Georgia / Georgia Regents University / Augusta University (MCG/AU) students & staff, Unisys staff, Fort Gordon military, Savannah River Site (SRS), Cyber Center and Plant Vogtle employees & contractors.

Safe: Gated parking for 1 vehicle and state-of-the-art security systems including controlled-access building with key-less and buzzer-control entry
Evening security guard on site
Businesses/restaurant located on 1st floor
Open floor plan with maple hardwood floors & soaring high ceilings throughout
Fully furnished
Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
Bathroom with granite counter, ceramic tile floor, tub & shower
Washer & Dryer included
Energy efficient central heat & air
Maintenance Coverage 24/7/365

Application fee: $55, non-refundable
Security deposit: Equal to 1/2 months rent
Parking Fob deposit: $40
Lease quoted: End dates of May 31 through July 31
Utilities: Water, electricity, cable, and internet are included!
Water Conservation Fee: $20/month
Garbage: In-building trash chute

Sorry, no smoking in our properties!

The information above has been obtained from sources believed reliable. While we do not doubt its accuracy we have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty or representation about it. It is your responsibility to independently confirm its accuracy and completeness. Any projections, opinions, assumptions, or estimates used are for example only and do not represent the current or future performance of the property. You should conduct a careful, independent investigation of the property to determine to your satisfaction the suitability of the property for your needs.

Rex Property & Land, LLC, Augusta, GA - Since 1985

(RLNE5021670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Broad St have any available units?
936 Broad St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Broad St have?
Some of 936 Broad St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
936 Broad St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Broad St pet-friendly?
No, 936 Broad St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 936 Broad St offer parking?
Yes, 936 Broad St does offer parking.
Does 936 Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Broad St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Broad St have a pool?
No, 936 Broad St does not have a pool.
Does 936 Broad St have accessible units?
No, 936 Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Broad St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Broad St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 936 Broad St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity