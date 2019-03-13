936 Broad St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully Furnished, Utilities & Cable, Rooftop Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta. Perfect for Professionals, Medical College of Georgia / Georgia Regents University / Augusta University (MCG/AU) students & staff, Unisys staff, Fort Gordon military, Savannah River Site (SRS), Cyber Center and Plant Vogtle employees & contractors.



Safe: Gated parking for 1 vehicle and state-of-the-art security systems including controlled-access building with key-less and buzzer-control entry

Evening security guard on site

Businesses/restaurant located on 1st floor

Open floor plan with maple hardwood floors & soaring high ceilings throughout

Fully furnished

Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

Bathroom with granite counter, ceramic tile floor, tub & shower

Washer & Dryer included

Energy efficient central heat & air

Maintenance Coverage 24/7/365



Application fee: $55, non-refundable

Security deposit: Equal to 1/2 months rent

Parking Fob deposit: $40

Lease quoted: End dates of May 31 through July 31

Utilities: Water, electricity, cable, and internet are included!

Water Conservation Fee: $20/month

Garbage: In-building trash chute



Sorry, no smoking in our properties!



The information above has been obtained from sources believed reliable. While we do not doubt its accuracy we have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty or representation about it. It is your responsibility to independently confirm its accuracy and completeness. Any projections, opinions, assumptions, or estimates used are for example only and do not represent the current or future performance of the property. You should conduct a careful, independent investigation of the property to determine to your satisfaction the suitability of the property for your needs.



Rex Property & Land, LLC, Augusta, GA - Since 1985



