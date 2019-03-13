936 Broad St

Amenities
Fully Furnished, Utilities & Cable, Rooftop Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta. Perfect for Professionals, Medical College of Georgia / Georgia Regents University / Augusta University (MCG/AU) students & staff, Unisys staff, Fort Gordon military, Savannah River Site (SRS), Cyber Center and Plant Vogtle employees & contractors.
Safe: Gated parking for 1 vehicle and state-of-the-art security systems including controlled-access building with key-less and buzzer-control entry
Evening security guard on site
Businesses/restaurant located on 1st floor
Open floor plan with maple hardwood floors & soaring high ceilings throughout
Fully furnished
Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
Bathroom with granite counter, ceramic tile floor, tub & shower
Washer & Dryer included
Energy efficient central heat & air
Maintenance Coverage 24/7/365
Application fee: $55, non-refundable
Security deposit: Equal to 1/2 months rent
Parking Fob deposit: $40
Lease quoted: End dates of May 31 through July 31
Utilities: Water, electricity, cable, and internet are included!
Water Conservation Fee: $20/month
Garbage: In-building trash chute
Sorry, no smoking in our properties!
