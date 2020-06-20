Sign Up
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
839 Heard Avenue - B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
839 Heard Avenue - B
839 Heard Ave
·
(706) 736-2252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Augusta
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location
839 Heard Ave, Augusta, GA 30904
Harrisburg
Price and availability
Amenities
all utils included
cable included
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished bedroom for rent. Shared bath. All utilities included. Free cable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B have any available units?
839 Heard Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Augusta, GA
.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Augusta Rent Report
.
Is 839 Heard Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
839 Heard Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Heard Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Augusta
.
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Heard Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 Heard Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.
