Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
8023 Reagan Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

8023 Reagan Circle

8023 Reagan Circle · (706) 831-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8023 Reagan Circle, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 28 August 2020. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, townhome centrally located near Ft Gordon, MCG, Augusta College, Doctors Hospital and Augusta. Open floor plan, high ceilings, walk-in-closet, washer & dryer connections, garden tub, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, privacy fenced backyard with patio, large floored attic for storage, and lots of cabinet space. Energy efficient total electric for low utility bills. Trash pick up is free. No medium or large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 Reagan Circle have any available units?
8023 Reagan Circle has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 8023 Reagan Circle have?
Some of 8023 Reagan Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8023 Reagan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Reagan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Reagan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8023 Reagan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8023 Reagan Circle offer parking?
No, 8023 Reagan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8023 Reagan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 Reagan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Reagan Circle have a pool?
No, 8023 Reagan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8023 Reagan Circle have accessible units?
No, 8023 Reagan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Reagan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8023 Reagan Circle has units with dishwashers.
