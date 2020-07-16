8023 Reagan Circle

Amenities
Available 28 August 2020. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, townhome centrally located near Ft Gordon, MCG, Augusta College, Doctors Hospital and Augusta. Open floor plan, high ceilings, walk-in-closet, washer & dryer connections, garden tub, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, privacy fenced backyard with patio, large floored attic for storage, and lots of cabinet space. Energy efficient total electric for low utility bills. Trash pick up is free. No medium or large dogs.