2708 Blossom Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently Located Duplex - Conveniently located 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom & a Half Bath, within minutes to Fort Gordon, Dean's Bridge Rd, Glen Hills Schools, & many local businesses and eateries!, Spacious Kitchen, with Dining Area, an Attached Outdoor Storage Space, a flat back yard with a concrete patio. New HVAC, New Flooring, New Vents, New Blinds, Fresh Paint Throughout, & Refrigerator & Dishwasher. INCENTIVES FOR MILITARY, FIRST RESPONDERS, AND MEDICAL.



Text or call Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 for more information.



View all of our available rentals at www.rentbhgaugusta.com



The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in



