All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2708 Blossom Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2708 Blossom Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2708 Blossom Dr.

2708 Blossom Drive · (706) 284-7629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2708 Blossom Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Barton Chapel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2708 Blossom Dr. - 2708 Blossom Dr. Unit B · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently Located Duplex - Conveniently located 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom & a Half Bath, within minutes to Fort Gordon, Dean's Bridge Rd, Glen Hills Schools, & many local businesses and eateries!, Spacious Kitchen, with Dining Area, an Attached Outdoor Storage Space, a flat back yard with a concrete patio. New HVAC, New Flooring, New Vents, New Blinds, Fresh Paint Throughout, & Refrigerator & Dishwasher. INCENTIVES FOR MILITARY, FIRST RESPONDERS, AND MEDICAL.

Text or call Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 for more information.

View all of our available rentals at www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in

(RLNE5765956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Blossom Dr. have any available units?
2708 Blossom Dr. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Blossom Dr. have?
Some of 2708 Blossom Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Blossom Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Blossom Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Blossom Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Blossom Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Blossom Dr. offer parking?
No, 2708 Blossom Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Blossom Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Blossom Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Blossom Dr. have a pool?
No, 2708 Blossom Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Blossom Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2708 Blossom Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Blossom Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Blossom Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2708 Blossom Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext
Augusta, GA 30907
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd
Augusta, GA 30906
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity