Amenities
2620 Berkshire Road...2bed/1.5bath condo located in West Augusta. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, & fitness center! Total electric! Fridge, washer, & dryer included. Fenced back patio. Very convenient to Washington Road, Riverwatch Parkway, I-20, colleges, downtown, shopping, & dining. No pets. Home is rented for annual Masters Golf Tournament so tenant takes a vacation, but April's rent is free. We require 635+ credit score. $40 application fee per adult. Not approved for Section 8.