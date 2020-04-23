All apartments in Augusta
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:02 PM

2620 Berkshire Road

2620 Berkshire Road · (706) 836-3797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2620 Berkshire Road, Augusta, GA 30909
Lakemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
2620 Berkshire Road...2bed/1.5bath condo located in West Augusta. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, & fitness center! Total electric! Fridge, washer, & dryer included. Fenced back patio. Very convenient to Washington Road, Riverwatch Parkway, I-20, colleges, downtown, shopping, & dining. No pets. Home is rented for annual Masters Golf Tournament so tenant takes a vacation, but April's rent is free. We require 635+ credit score. $40 application fee per adult. Not approved for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Berkshire Road have any available units?
2620 Berkshire Road has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Berkshire Road have?
Some of 2620 Berkshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Berkshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Berkshire Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Berkshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Berkshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2620 Berkshire Road offer parking?
No, 2620 Berkshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Berkshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Berkshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Berkshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 2620 Berkshire Road has a pool.
Does 2620 Berkshire Road have accessible units?
No, 2620 Berkshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Berkshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Berkshire Road has units with dishwashers.
