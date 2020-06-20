All apartments in Augusta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2443 Barton Chapel Road

2443 Barton Chapel Road · (706) 722-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2443 Barton Chapel Road, Augusta, GA 30906
Barton Chapel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2443 Barton Chapel Road · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious Freshly Painted Ranch Home! - This ranch home offers a carport, large round driveway, and fenced in backyard on the exterior, and has been fully renovated on the inside with new flooring and paint throughout.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required
- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required
- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

Pets are allowed but subject to approval by the owner in addition to a $400 Pet Deposit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

(RLNE5814263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road have any available units?
2443 Barton Chapel Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2443 Barton Chapel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Barton Chapel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Barton Chapel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 Barton Chapel Road is pet friendly.
Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Barton Chapel Road does offer parking.
Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Barton Chapel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road have a pool?
No, 2443 Barton Chapel Road does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road have accessible units?
No, 2443 Barton Chapel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 Barton Chapel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Barton Chapel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 Barton Chapel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
