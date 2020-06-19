All apartments in Augusta
2382 Travis Pines Drive

2382 Travis Pines Drive · (706) 869-4640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2382 Travis Pines Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Richmond Factory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Modern kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, backslash, and updated counter tops. Separate dining area with lots of light and highlighted with chair railing. Grand backyard is fully fenced and great for entertaining.
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive have any available units?
2382 Travis Pines Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2382 Travis Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Travis Pines Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Travis Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2382 Travis Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 2382 Travis Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2382 Travis Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 2382 Travis Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 2382 Travis Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2382 Travis Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2382 Travis Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2382 Travis Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
