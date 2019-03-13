All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2374 Travis Pines Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2374 Travis Pines Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2374 Travis Pines Drive

2374 Travis Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2374 Travis Pines Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Richmond Factory

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive have any available units?
2374 Travis Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2374 Travis Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2374 Travis Pines Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2374 Travis Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2374 Travis Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 2374 Travis Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2374 Travis Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 2374 Travis Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 2374 Travis Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2374 Travis Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2374 Travis Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2374 Travis Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd
Augusta, GA 30906
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken