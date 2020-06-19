Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard. Gas and electric utilities. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com .



(RLNE5762104)