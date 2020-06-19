All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 227 Broad Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
227 Broad Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

227 Broad Street

227 Broad Street · (706) 309-0594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 227 Broad Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard. Gas and electric utilities. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com .

(RLNE5762104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Broad Street have any available units?
227 Broad Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Broad Street have?
Some of 227 Broad Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 227 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 227 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 227 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 227 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 227 Broad Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext
Augusta, GA 30907
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd
Augusta, GA 30906

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity