2210 Churchill Court - Convenient Location! - Available 6/10/2020! Ranch style house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen includes dishwasher and stove. Deck. No pets accepted. Please call RE/MAX River Realty at 706-284-8324 to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5817539)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Churchill Ct have any available units?
2210 Churchill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Churchill Ct have?
Some of 2210 Churchill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Churchill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Churchill Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.