2210 Churchill Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2210 Churchill Ct

2210 Churchill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Churchill Court, Augusta, GA 30906
Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
2210 Churchill Court - Convenient Location! - Available 6/10/2020! Ranch style house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen includes dishwasher and stove. Deck. No pets accepted. Please call RE/MAX River Realty at 706-284-8324 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Churchill Ct have any available units?
2210 Churchill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Churchill Ct have?
Some of 2210 Churchill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Churchill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Churchill Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Churchill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Churchill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2210 Churchill Ct offer parking?
No, 2210 Churchill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Churchill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Churchill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Churchill Ct have a pool?
No, 2210 Churchill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Churchill Ct have accessible units?
No, 2210 Churchill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Churchill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Churchill Ct has units with dishwashers.
