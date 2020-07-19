2016 Helmsdale Lane

Amenities

Possession is available August 1st. Perfect location for medical community, quick access to I-20, to downtown. Great looking two bedroom: two downstairs bedrooms(Owner suite down) with open loft with walk in closet with built in desk which is open to the downstairs living area--no privacy but a great bonus room. Gas logs in great room. High ceilings--very open plan. Fenced backyard and patio area. Restaurants and shopping nearby. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Credit check/background check on each applicant 18 years old & over. $50 application fee. Credit score of 650 & above. Need documentation of income for the most recent 60 days.