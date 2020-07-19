All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

2016 Helmsdale Lane

2016 Helmsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Helmsdale Lane, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Possession is available August 1st. Perfect location for medical community, quick access to I-20, to downtown. Great looking two bedroom: two downstairs bedrooms(Owner suite down) with open loft with walk in closet with built in desk which is open to the downstairs living area--no privacy but a great bonus room. Gas logs in great room. High ceilings--very open plan. Fenced backyard and patio area. Restaurants and shopping nearby. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Credit check/background check on each applicant 18 years old & over. $50 application fee. Credit score of 650 & above. Need documentation of income for the most recent 60 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Helmsdale Lane have any available units?
2016 Helmsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Helmsdale Lane have?
Some of 2016 Helmsdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Helmsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Helmsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Helmsdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Helmsdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2016 Helmsdale Lane offer parking?
No, 2016 Helmsdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Helmsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Helmsdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Helmsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 2016 Helmsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Helmsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2016 Helmsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Helmsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Helmsdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
