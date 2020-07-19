All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 1910 Neptune Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
1910 Neptune Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:50 PM

1910 Neptune Drive

1910 Neptune Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1910 Neptune Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Neptune Drive have any available units?
1910 Neptune Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 1910 Neptune Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Neptune Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Neptune Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Neptune Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Neptune Drive offer parking?
No, 1910 Neptune Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Neptune Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Neptune Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Neptune Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Neptune Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Neptune Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Neptune Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Neptune Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Neptune Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Neptune Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Neptune Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct
Augusta, GA 30907
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconiesAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaRichmond HillWestside
Lake AumondSummerville

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken