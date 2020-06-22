All apartments in Augusta
1902 Rock Spring Drive.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1902 Rock Spring Drive

1902 Rock Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Rock Spring Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
North Leg

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive have any available units?
1902 Rock Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 1902 Rock Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Rock Spring Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Rock Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Rock Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 1902 Rock Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Rock Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 1902 Rock Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Rock Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Rock Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Rock Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Rock Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

