Augusta, GA
1837 Formosa Drive
1837 Formosa Drive

1837 Formosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Formosa Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Southside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Available Now!

Dunk Your Doughnuts and sip your coffee in the dining area of this 4-bedroom/2-bath home. Features include a dining room, living room, kitchen with a stainless-steel electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and fresh paint. Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Formosa Drive have any available units?
1837 Formosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Formosa Drive have?
Some of 1837 Formosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Formosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Formosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Formosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 Formosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1837 Formosa Drive offer parking?
No, 1837 Formosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Formosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Formosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Formosa Drive have a pool?
No, 1837 Formosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Formosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1837 Formosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Formosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 Formosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
