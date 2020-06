Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

This home features hardwood flooring throughout along with tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen and bedroom are ready to be lived in. Water is paid for by the landlord and is included in the rent. Close to nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Close proximity to AU and downtown Augusta. Perfect for Medical students. *Call or text Andy to schedule a showing. 706-399-0188. *Minimum credit score and income requirements required.