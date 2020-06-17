All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 113 Point Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
113 Point Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:18 PM

113 Point Place

113 Point Pl · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1446851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

113 Point Pl, Augusta, GA 30907
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease. Our townhomes and apartments have all been upgraded to include granite countertops, premium black appliances and an extra half bath. Each bedroom in the townhome has its own bathroom. They also come furnished with a washer and dryer already included. Water is provided at an additional flat $30 a month, and garbage is included. The property has to be seen to really be appreciated. The located cannot be beat however, as it is minutes from downtown Augusta or Evans. It is a very short drive to Riverwatch Parkway, I20 or Washington Road. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view, availability is limited!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Point Place have any available units?
113 Point Place has a unit available for $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Point Place have?
Some of 113 Point Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
113 Point Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Point Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Point Place is pet friendly.
Does 113 Point Place offer parking?
No, 113 Point Place does not offer parking.
Does 113 Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Point Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Point Place have a pool?
No, 113 Point Place does not have a pool.
Does 113 Point Place have accessible units?
No, 113 Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Point Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Point Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 113 Point Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity