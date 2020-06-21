All apartments in Augusta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

110 Riverbend Dr

110 Riverbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 Riverbend Drive, Augusta, GA 30901
Goodale Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family!

Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite. Stainless appliances in Kitchen. Garage office has full bath as well as separate heat and air. Fully floored attic. Large Gazebo outside for your use and your own boat slip.

Downpayment and your job is your Credit. Don't miss this Beautiful Townhome. Fast move in.
Call 678-744-8017

(RLNE5818126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Riverbend Dr have any available units?
110 Riverbend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Riverbend Dr have?
Some of 110 Riverbend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Riverbend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
110 Riverbend Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Riverbend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 110 Riverbend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 110 Riverbend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 110 Riverbend Dr does offer parking.
Does 110 Riverbend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Riverbend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Riverbend Dr have a pool?
No, 110 Riverbend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 110 Riverbend Dr have accessible units?
No, 110 Riverbend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Riverbend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Riverbend Dr has units with dishwashers.
