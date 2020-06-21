110 Riverbend Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family!



Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite. Stainless appliances in Kitchen. Garage office has full bath as well as separate heat and air. Fully floored attic. Large Gazebo outside for your use and your own boat slip.



Downpayment and your job is your Credit. Don't miss this Beautiful Townhome. Fast move in.

Call 678-744-8017



