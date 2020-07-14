Amenities

pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.6 miles away, you will surely be on your way hassle-free. Less than 3 miles down the road you will find access to I-285, which will take you in to the Smyrna/Vinings area. Smyrna is home to the new SunTrust Baseball Park Stadium home of the Atlanta Braves! Additionally, Cumberland Mall is just down the street from the stadium for all your shopping needs. Downtown Atlanta has the New Mercedes Benz Stadium, CNN Center, Centennial Park, State Farm Arena and so much more! Needles to say, there is a lot to do within a 10-mile radius of Westside Townhomes. Call us today and make this community your new home!