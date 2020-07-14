All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
Westside Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Westside Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Westside Townhomes

Open Now until 5pm
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest · (678) 263-7847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1514 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Monroe Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 3

$865

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westside Townhomes.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.6 miles away, you will surely be on your way hassle-free. Less than 3 miles down the road you will find access to I-285, which will take you in to the Smyrna/Vinings area. Smyrna is home to the new SunTrust Baseball Park Stadium home of the Atlanta Braves! Additionally, Cumberland Mall is just down the street from the stadium for all your shopping needs. Downtown Atlanta has the New Mercedes Benz Stadium, CNN Center, Centennial Park, State Farm Arena and so much more! Needles to say, there is a lot to do within a 10-mile radius of Westside Townhomes. Call us today and make this community your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westside Townhomes have any available units?
Westside Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Westside Townhomes have?
Some of Westside Townhomes's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westside Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Westside Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westside Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Westside Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Westside Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Westside Townhomes offers parking.
Does Westside Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westside Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westside Townhomes have a pool?
No, Westside Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Westside Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Westside Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Westside Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Westside Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus