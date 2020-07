Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities parking guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments

Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings. Each unit includes multiple luxurious appliances as well as plenty of space for resident and guest parking. With all this neighborhood has to offer we invite you to come on-site for a tour.