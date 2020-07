Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving tennis court parking hot tub internet access yoga

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*The Vinings Palisades Apartments situated on the edge of the Chattahoochee National Reserve and located within a gated community along the slopes of the popular Vinings neighborhood, offers newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Living near Interstates 75, 85 and 285, you'll enjoy an easy commute to all parts of Atlanta. Our community's popular amenities include a clubhouse featuring a theater room and a 71-inch plasma TV and cyber cafe. Our community also boasts two swimming pools, two lighted tennis courts and an outdoor kitchen with gas grills. We have everything you need here at The Vinings Palisades. All we are missing is you! Call us today to schedule a personal tour of your new home.