Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vesta Camp Creek.
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning. Vesta Camp Creek is a spacious community that features large, open outdoor space, resident social activities, and a laundry center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $300
limit: 2 pet per home
restrictions: There is no weight limit however, aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Vesta Camp Creek have any available units?
Vesta Camp Creek has 83 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Vesta Camp Creek have?
Some of Vesta Camp Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vesta Camp Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Vesta Camp Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vesta Camp Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Vesta Camp Creek is pet friendly.
Does Vesta Camp Creek offer parking?
Yes, Vesta Camp Creek offers parking.
Does Vesta Camp Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vesta Camp Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vesta Camp Creek have a pool?
No, Vesta Camp Creek does not have a pool.
Does Vesta Camp Creek have accessible units?
No, Vesta Camp Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Vesta Camp Creek have units with dishwashers?