Nestled between the Buckhead and Midtown areas of Atlanta, The Row at Twenty Sixth is all about the location. With easy access to I-75 & I-85, the urban landscape of Atlanta, GA is at your fingertips. The community offers a beautiful and modern southern retreat from the urban sprawl of Atlanta. From the outside, you are welcomed by an array of grouped buildings, all married together in a uniformed fashion. You’ll feel instantly at home when you see the myriad of amenities that await you at The Row at 26th. The interior courtyard offers a resort-style swimming pool and comfy cabanas. Enjoy a shady retreat under the courtyard pergola, while entertaining guests by the outdoor grills. newly renovated clubhouse, resident lounge with plenty of seating throughout. Need a quite place to work from home? Not a problem with our 24/7 resident conference room with free Wi-Fi and a printing station. The Row at 26th also offers a world class 24-hour fitness facility, with 4 Peloton Bikes and Fitness