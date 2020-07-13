Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities car charging car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments green community hot tub internet access lobby nest technology online portal

The Pointe at Lindbergh isn’t like most apartments for rent in Atlanta. Located in prestigious Buckhead, our apartment community is a haven of peace and tranquility. Enjoy lush scenery from your secluded balcony, revel in the elegance of soaring 10-foot ceilings with crown molding, and create culinary masterpieces in your gourmet kitchen.

Each home features Shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops, and an abundance of storage space. And as if that wasn’t enough, our community amenities are equally as impressive: a fully equipped fitness center, two swimming pools and a brand new clubhouse, just to name a few.



When it comes to apartments in Atlanta, nothing compares to The Pointe at Lindbergh. Simply put, we offer luxury living at its finest; all that’s missing is you. Browse our studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans, then contact us to schedule a personal tour of the community.