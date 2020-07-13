All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

The Pointe at Lindbergh

485 Lindbergh Pl NE · (404) 609-0902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

485 Lindbergh Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0716 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0110 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 0927 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0515 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 0909 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at Lindbergh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
The Pointe at Lindbergh isn’t like most apartments for rent in Atlanta. Located in prestigious Buckhead, our apartment community is a haven of peace and tranquility. Enjoy lush scenery from your secluded balcony, revel in the elegance of soaring 10-foot ceilings with crown molding, and create culinary masterpieces in your gourmet kitchen.
Each home features Shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops, and an abundance of storage space. And as if that wasn’t enough, our community amenities are equally as impressive: a fully equipped fitness center, two swimming pools and a brand new clubhouse, just to name a few.

When it comes to apartments in Atlanta, nothing compares to The Pointe at Lindbergh. Simply put, we offer luxury living at its finest; all that’s missing is you. Browse our studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans, then contact us to schedule a personal tour of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at Lindbergh have any available units?
The Pointe at Lindbergh has 20 units available starting at $1,207 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pointe at Lindbergh have?
Some of The Pointe at Lindbergh's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at Lindbergh currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at Lindbergh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at Lindbergh pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at Lindbergh is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at Lindbergh offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at Lindbergh offers parking.
Does The Pointe at Lindbergh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at Lindbergh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at Lindbergh have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at Lindbergh has a pool.
Does The Pointe at Lindbergh have accessible units?
No, The Pointe at Lindbergh does not have accessible units.
Does The Pointe at Lindbergh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at Lindbergh has units with dishwashers.
