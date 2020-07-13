Amenities
The Pointe at Lindbergh isn’t like most apartments for rent in Atlanta. Located in prestigious Buckhead, our apartment community is a haven of peace and tranquility. Enjoy lush scenery from your secluded balcony, revel in the elegance of soaring 10-foot ceilings with crown molding, and create culinary masterpieces in your gourmet kitchen.
Each home features Shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops, and an abundance of storage space. And as if that wasn’t enough, our community amenities are equally as impressive: a fully equipped fitness center, two swimming pools and a brand new clubhouse, just to name a few.
When it comes to apartments in Atlanta, nothing compares to The Pointe at Lindbergh. Simply put, we offer luxury living at its finest; all that’s missing is you. Browse our studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans, then contact us to schedule a personal tour of the community.