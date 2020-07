Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments pool table

Discover home at The Point at Westside Atlanta apartments. Our community offers residents the unique combination of comfort, convenience, and luxury in the heart of the city. Each of our homes is airy and inviting, not to mention fully equipped with the finest amenities. Gourmet kitchens include energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bars, and elegant, custom-crafted honey maple cabinetry for a sophisticated but cozy feel. Expansive living rooms come cable-ready for movie nights or kicking on your favorite playlist for a gathering of friends. Enjoy morning coffee or an evening drink on your very own private patio or balcony, and take in the sights and sounds of your oasis in the heart of the city.



Inside our remote-access community, residents are free to enjoy all of our exciting amenities. Spend an afternoon in our courtyard taking a dip in the pool or soaking up some rays in our luxurious lounge area. Our state-of-the-art fitness center is always here for you to ge