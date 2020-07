Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog grooming area dog park elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments coffee bar e-payments google fiber internet access nest technology new construction online portal shuffle board

Experience Midtown's chic new residence, The Byron. Bringing you unexpected luxury & coveted amenities, we are the evolution of modern Atlanta.Walk to work, stroll to dinner, hop on Marta or catch a ride off Peachtree Street. Our contemporary features offer elegance and style that’s unlike any others.The Byron features boutique style 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in the hustle and bustle of the Atlanta Midtown urban neighborhood, SONO.Choosing the Byron as your new home will not only change your address, it will change your way of life.