Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access media room parking bbq/grill courtyard online portal

Live close to the Beltline. Come home from work, park your car and walk every where. Two blocks from a brand new Publix and movie theatre. You are close to downtown, midtown. Easy drive to interstate. You will enjoy living in a brand new renovated unit. New plumbing throughout property and unit. New high efficiency AC/Heater units, which means low electrical bill. Newly remodeled, fully, meaning down to the studs. Its a cozy 18 unit complex, newly repainted exterior. Granite counter tops, new tile, and modern look with washer and dryer in unit! Rent includes water, weekly trash, monthly pest control and weekly landscaping.