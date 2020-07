Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly car charging hot tub internet access playground

From distinguished home features and must-have amenities to nearby restaurants, retail and recreation, discover what makes the residences at Chastain a distinct new experience in the art of living well.



With 7 different floor plan options, The Residences at Chastain apartment homes offer a boutique collection of apartment homes with modern, open layouts to fit any lifestyle. Our one and two bedroom plans range from 721 square feet to 1408 square feet.