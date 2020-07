Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite package receiving trash valet concierge guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal yoga

Welcome home to Radius Cheshire Bridge, where you define your RADIUS! Our community, ideally located between Buckhead and Midtown Atlanta, recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation project, resulting in world-class amenities and luxury apartment finishes. We invite you to experience our newly completed pool area, featuring an outdoor grilling station and kitchen, fire pit with comfortable seating area, and in-pool chaise lounges. Our recently renovated apartments feature a wealth of stylish upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, chic wood-style floors, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, and so much more.