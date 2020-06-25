All apartments in Atlanta
Post Peachtree
Post Peachtree

2626 Peachtree Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
Buckhead location with awesome downtown views and spectacular sunset views from this 2 BD/2 BA Condo with 2 Balconies on an upper floor. Open concept main area featuring wide hardwoods & large windows with tons of light. Ideal roommate floor-plan, large bedrooms, custom California closet built-ins, tall ceilings, gym, amazing rooftop w/views, hot tub, concierge, gated parking and most utilities included in rent. 12 mo. lease minimum. Partially furnished. Existing furniture can stay at a nominal cost. Don't miss this opportunity - top floors in Buckhead's best location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Peachtree have any available units?
Post Peachtree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Peachtree have?
Some of Post Peachtree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
Post Peachtree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Peachtree pet-friendly?
No, Post Peachtree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Post Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, Post Peachtree offers parking.
Does Post Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Peachtree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Peachtree have a pool?
No, Post Peachtree does not have a pool.
Does Post Peachtree have accessible units?
No, Post Peachtree does not have accessible units.
Does Post Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Peachtree has units with dishwashers.
