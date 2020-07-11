Perimeter 31

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight Limit: 80 lbs (1 pet), 130 lbs (combined)
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: $50/month