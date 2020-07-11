All apartments in Atlanta
Perimeter 31
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Perimeter 31

31 Perimeter Ctr E · (678) 257-3967
Location

31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-4212 · Avail. now

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 001-5404 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Perimeter 31.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Welcome to Perimeter 31

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight Limit: 80 lbs (1 pet), 130 lbs (combined)
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Perimeter 31 have any available units?
Perimeter 31 has 2 units available starting at $1,244 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Perimeter 31 have?
Some of Perimeter 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Perimeter 31 currently offering any rent specials?
Perimeter 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Perimeter 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, Perimeter 31 is pet friendly.
Does Perimeter 31 offer parking?
Yes, Perimeter 31 offers parking.
Does Perimeter 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Perimeter 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Perimeter 31 have a pool?
Yes, Perimeter 31 has a pool.
Does Perimeter 31 have accessible units?
No, Perimeter 31 does not have accessible units.
Does Perimeter 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, Perimeter 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
