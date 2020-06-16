Park At East Paces

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool

Location, Location! STORAGE UNIT. Impeccable finishes throughout! Spacious floorplan that includes a luxurious master with custom walk-in closet, huge Panel-glass, separate shower and garden tub. GAS FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LOTS OF LIGHT AND NICE SIZE BALCONY. Chef's kitchen, living room w elegant, gas fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, crown molding and balcony. Two covered parking spaces. 5-Star AMENITIES: SALT WATER POOL, FITNESS CENTER, SECURITY AND ASSIGNED PARKING. WALK TO EVERYTHING -GROCERY, MARTA, MOVIES, NUMEROUS RESTURANTS, LENOX & PHIPPS MALLS.