Park At East Paces
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

Park At East Paces

3635 E Paces Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3635 E Paces Cir, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Location, Location! STORAGE UNIT. Impeccable finishes throughout! Spacious floorplan that includes a luxurious master with custom walk-in closet, huge Panel-glass, separate shower and garden tub. GAS FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LOTS OF LIGHT AND NICE SIZE BALCONY. Chef's kitchen, living room w elegant, gas fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, crown molding and balcony. Two covered parking spaces. 5-Star AMENITIES: SALT WATER POOL, FITNESS CENTER, SECURITY AND ASSIGNED PARKING. WALK TO EVERYTHING -GROCERY, MARTA, MOVIES, NUMEROUS RESTURANTS, LENOX & PHIPPS MALLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park At East Paces have any available units?
Park At East Paces doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Park At East Paces have?
Some of Park At East Paces's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park At East Paces currently offering any rent specials?
Park At East Paces is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park At East Paces pet-friendly?
No, Park At East Paces is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Park At East Paces offer parking?
Yes, Park At East Paces offers parking.
Does Park At East Paces have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park At East Paces offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park At East Paces have a pool?
Yes, Park At East Paces has a pool.
Does Park At East Paces have accessible units?
No, Park At East Paces does not have accessible units.
Does Park At East Paces have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park At East Paces has units with dishwashers.
