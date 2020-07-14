Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving trash valet on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system hot tub

Live in style in the spectacular Montage Embry Hills community. Montage turns easy-living into a gorgeous retreat, where comfort meets convenience. Montage Embry Hills is the ultimate in contemporary and luxury living, with each detail specially crafted just for you. Conveniently located in the Chamblee Tucker neighborhood, we are mere steps from nearby shops and entertainment, and only minutes from downtown Atlanta.



Kick back and relax in your spacious apartment home – your sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of daily living. You can experience amenity-rich living with a resort-style pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and concierge services – all at an unbelievably affordable price. Be a part of Montage Embry Hills and live, work and play in one amazing place.