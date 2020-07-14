All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Montage Embry Hills

1000 Montage Way · (678) 257-3256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
$500 off first full month's rent.
Location

1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA 30341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1403 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 5404 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2309 · Avail. now

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 6408 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montage Embry Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
hot tub
Live in style in the spectacular Montage Embry Hills community. Montage turns easy-living into a gorgeous retreat, where comfort meets convenience. Montage Embry Hills is the ultimate in contemporary and luxury living, with each detail specially crafted just for you. Conveniently located in the Chamblee Tucker neighborhood, we are mere steps from nearby shops and entertainment, and only minutes from downtown Atlanta.

Kick back and relax in your spacious apartment home – your sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of daily living. You can experience amenity-rich living with a resort-style pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and concierge services – all at an unbelievably affordable price. Be a part of Montage Embry Hills and live, work and play in one amazing place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $87.55-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montage Embry Hills have any available units?
Montage Embry Hills has 8 units available starting at $1,098 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Montage Embry Hills have?
Some of Montage Embry Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montage Embry Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Montage Embry Hills is offering the following rent specials: $500 off first full month's rent.
Is Montage Embry Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Montage Embry Hills is pet friendly.
Does Montage Embry Hills offer parking?
Yes, Montage Embry Hills offers parking.
Does Montage Embry Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montage Embry Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montage Embry Hills have a pool?
Yes, Montage Embry Hills has a pool.
Does Montage Embry Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Montage Embry Hills has accessible units.
Does Montage Embry Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montage Embry Hills has units with dishwashers.
