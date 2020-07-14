Amenities
Live in style in the spectacular Montage Embry Hills community. Montage turns easy-living into a gorgeous retreat, where comfort meets convenience. Montage Embry Hills is the ultimate in contemporary and luxury living, with each detail specially crafted just for you. Conveniently located in the Chamblee Tucker neighborhood, we are mere steps from nearby shops and entertainment, and only minutes from downtown Atlanta.
Kick back and relax in your spacious apartment home – your sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of daily living. You can experience amenity-rich living with a resort-style pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and concierge services – all at an unbelievably affordable price. Be a part of Montage Embry Hills and live, work and play in one amazing place.