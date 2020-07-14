Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage car charging coffee bar dog park game room internet access key fob access valet service yoga

If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular amenities? Or how about a professional hotbed placing you among some of the highest earners in the country? Surprisingly, there is one place designed to offer you all this and more.Welcome to Modera Buckhead. Located in the heart of Buckhead Village the Beverly Hills of the South this 21-story high-rise offers 399 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with features and benefits one would only expect to find within a luxury hotel.From the sauna and personal training, to its pool and picturesque views of downtown, every amenity at Modera Buckhead is designed to enhance life in a way traditional apartment living has yet to see. Within an easy stroll youll find an exciting menagerie of world-class dining, nightlife, events and attractions. Ideally set in the acclaimed Peachtree Road corridor, you will be among the nations finest retail destinations, hotels, restaurants, and offices generating some of the brightest individuals in the region. And though all the conveniences of a city are near, the splendor of Mother Nature is not far. Buckhead is home to Chastain Park and Amphitheatre, which boasts a variety of recreational activities and outdoor entertainment, along with Frankie Allen Park, which offers tennis courts, picnic and grilling areas, dog friendly park trails and much more.Together, it is a living experience that is luxurious, convenient, and sublimely inspiring.