Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Modera Buckhead

3005 Peachtree Road · (316) 669-5266
Location

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0813 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0506 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 0210 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0208 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 0408 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Unit 1507 · Avail. now

$3,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$3,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Buckhead.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
game room
internet access
key fob access
valet service
yoga
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular amenities? Or how about a professional hotbed placing you among some of the highest earners in the country? Surprisingly, there is one place designed to offer you all this and more.Welcome to Modera Buckhead. Located in the heart of Buckhead Village the Beverly Hills of the South this 21-story high-rise offers 399 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with features and benefits one would only expect to find within a luxury hotel.From the sauna and personal training, to its pool and picturesque views of downtown, every amenity at Modera Buckhead is designed to enhance life in a way traditional apartment living has yet to see. Within an easy stroll youll find an exciting menagerie of world-class dining, nightlife, events and attractions. Ideally set in the acclaimed Peachtree Road corridor, you will be among the nations finest retail destinations, hotels, restaurants, and offices generating some of the brightest individuals in the region. And though all the conveniences of a city are near, the splendor of Mother Nature is not far. Buckhead is home to Chastain Park and Amphitheatre, which boasts a variety of recreational activities and outdoor entertainment, along with Frankie Allen Park, which offers tennis courts, picnic and grilling areas, dog friendly park trails and much more.Together, it is a living experience that is luxurious, convenient, and sublimely inspiring.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds, exotic
Parking Details: Underground garage, each additional space $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Buckhead have any available units?
Modera Buckhead has 76 units available starting at $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Buckhead have?
Some of Modera Buckhead's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Buckhead is offering the following rent specials: Tour on Your Terms! --- Enjoy 2 months free on all apartments! Click or call to schedule your virtual or self-guided tour today.
Is Modera Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does Modera Buckhead offer parking?
Yes, Modera Buckhead offers parking.
Does Modera Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
No, Modera Buckhead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Buckhead have a pool?
Yes, Modera Buckhead has a pool.
Does Modera Buckhead have accessible units?
No, Modera Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Buckhead has units with dishwashers.
