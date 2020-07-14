All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

LUMEN Grant Park

465 Memorial Drive Southeast · (833) 501-2871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 372 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 474 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. now

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$2,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,166

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 468 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LUMEN Grant Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to the good life at Lumen Grant Park Apartments in Grant Park, Atlanta, GA. Our luxury apartments for rent in Grant Park offers superb features and amenities including a Rooftop Sky Lounge with city and park views, in-home washer and dryer, state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, multi-level swimming pool, and much, much more. At Lumen Grant Park, our neighborhood is vibrant with history and charm as we are located close to Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, chic boutiques, restaurants and bars, and all the beauty that Downtown Atlanta offers. Our Lumen apartments have unique and hand-crafted floor plans where you can choose from luxury studio, one, two, and three apartments in downtown Atlanta, GA. Schedule your tour today and experience a new standard of living at Lumen Grant Park luxury apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $25/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LUMEN Grant Park have any available units?
LUMEN Grant Park has 17 units available starting at $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does LUMEN Grant Park have?
Some of LUMEN Grant Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LUMEN Grant Park currently offering any rent specials?
LUMEN Grant Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LUMEN Grant Park pet-friendly?
Yes, LUMEN Grant Park is pet friendly.
Does LUMEN Grant Park offer parking?
Yes, LUMEN Grant Park offers parking.
Does LUMEN Grant Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LUMEN Grant Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LUMEN Grant Park have a pool?
Yes, LUMEN Grant Park has a pool.
Does LUMEN Grant Park have accessible units?
No, LUMEN Grant Park does not have accessible units.
Does LUMEN Grant Park have units with dishwashers?
No, LUMEN Grant Park does not have units with dishwashers.
