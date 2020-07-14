Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal package receiving

Welcome to the good life at Lumen Grant Park Apartments in Grant Park, Atlanta, GA. Our luxury apartments for rent in Grant Park offers superb features and amenities including a Rooftop Sky Lounge with city and park views, in-home washer and dryer, state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, multi-level swimming pool, and much, much more. At Lumen Grant Park, our neighborhood is vibrant with history and charm as we are located close to Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, chic boutiques, restaurants and bars, and all the beauty that Downtown Atlanta offers. Our Lumen apartments have unique and hand-crafted floor plans where you can choose from luxury studio, one, two, and three apartments in downtown Atlanta, GA. Schedule your tour today and experience a new standard of living at Lumen Grant Park luxury apartments.