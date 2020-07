Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed business center e-payments fire pit green community online portal playground

Stylish. Unique. Spacious. These are words that define apartment living at Landing Square. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Atlanta, Georgia, feature bright and contemporary floor plans with thoughtful open layouts. As you enter our gated community, you'll notice premium amenities like a sparkling swimming pool, barbecue area, and onsite dog park. We are minutes from major area employers and within arms reach of convenient shops, tasty eateries, and entertainment venues. Find your perfect space at Landing Square and experience the best in apartment living.